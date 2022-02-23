Play video

Report by Amy Welch

Ukrainians living in the North West say they are "terrified" for the safety of their loved ones, as Russian troops moved over the border.

The crisis has intensified following Vladimir Putin's decision to recognise breakaway republics in east Ukraine.

In response, the Prime Minister announced that the UK has hit five Russian banks and three "very high net wealth" individuals with sanctions, after the incursion.

British people living in the country have been urged to leave immediately.

Meanwhile, back in the North West, Young people at Manchester's Ukrainian Centre told ITV Granada Reports that they are worried about the future of their country.

The centre offers youngsters the chance to connect with other ex-pats, and despite their young age, they remain defiant.

Julianna Eacjuk said: "Finally, people get to see how Russia is being an aggressor towards Ukraine and potentially towards the world."

"Russia has been controlling Ukraine for many years," Roman Vaszilyiv said.

"They have been telling people what to do - and it's not good."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he is activating some reservists, but not ordering full mobilisation, as the threat of a Russian invasion grows.

On Monday night, Mr Putin ordered "peacekeeping" troops into Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions, just hours after he recognised them as independent.

