A group of Liverpool RAF veterans are taking on a 24-hour fitness challenge in memory of a serviceman killed in Afghanistan.

'Bring Luke Home', held at Origin Gym in Liverpool, is to remember Senior Aircraftman Luke Southgate. Luke died after his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) in 2010 in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

His former colleagues will aim to cover the distance travelled from Kandahar Airfield to RAF Honington where Luke was based. The seven million metre distance will be achieved using ski, bike and rowing machines.

Stephen Ashcroft in training

The challenge is led by Stephen Ashcroft, who was injured in the vehicle with Luke.

Stephen said: "I was informed of Luke’s death when I was still in critical care, recovering from my own injuries. It’s difficult to process such a loss when you’re in that position so for me, my memory of Luke remains in Kandahar.

"I came up with the idea to ‘bring Luke home’ as a means of keeping his memory alive, telling his story, and hopefully gaining closure for myself as I will finally get to put Luke to rest in my own mind.

Stephen will be joined in the challenge by current and former servicemen and women, his friends and family, and members of Origin Gym.

They are raising money for three charities; the RAF Benevolent Fund, Help for Heroes, and the Centurion Fund.

So far, they have raised nearly £8,000 of the £10,000 target.

The RAF Benevolent Fund supports serving RAF personnel, veterans, and their families, when they need it most. The Fund provides financial, emotional and practical assistance to help people live with the dignity and independence they deserve.