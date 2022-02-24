Councillors have voted against a £200 million housing development scheme which some hoped would bring the Ryder Cup to Bolton.

Bolton Council held a special planning meeting to decide whether to grant planning permission for the development.

Developers Peel wanted to build the resort to host the prestigious Ryder Cup alongside building thousands of homes, a hotel and a school to become an 'international sports destination'.

However the plans had sparked controversy angering a large group of nearby residents who are opposed to any building on the green belt land.

HEART residents campaign group who are opposed to the redevelopment on greenbelt land in Over Hulton.

The Hulton Estate Area Residents Together, known as HEART, campaign group is backed by the Bolton-born actor Maxine Peake.

She used to ride horses on the Hulton Estate and 'loved spending her formative' years on the local farms.

She has described the plans to build on the greenbelt and a "crime which is motivated by greed."

The actor added the area is crying out for more 'affordable social housing', not more executive homes.

Aerial view of the Hulton Estate in Bolton.

Peel said the plans would create a thousand jobs and help regenerate Bolton by making it a world class sporting destination.

Richard Knight, Peel L&P said: "This project would deliver on levelling up... this is an estate closed to the community for 700 years and this is a great opportunity to open it up. This area needs investment and it's a great fit all round."