Play video

We've spoken to three people from the North West whose lives have been impacted by Covid over the past two years

Covid restrictions in England have ended, including the legal requirement for people who test positive to isolate.

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out the strategy for "living with Covid", which also includes plans to scrap free universal testing in April.

But for John Maloney from Cheshire, the pandemic has changed his life completely.

56-year-old John lost the use of his legs and was left with brain, lung and heart damage after contracting Covid in hospital in March 2020.

John needs round-the-clock care.

John said: "Last week the doctor told me that my body is so completely shattered, that he doesn't think I'll survive another infection.

"The doctor said 'we wouldn't be able to restart your heart' and we decided not to resuscitate."

Jayne and John Maloney before he became ill with Covid.

Because of John's complex needs, his wife Jayne has launched a fundraising appeal to help transform the garage at the couple’s home into a shower and day room where John will have space for physiotherapy.

The couple, who run a shop in Wilmslow, remain hopeful for the future.

John says despite what has happened, he has had a great life and has been "really lucky".

Play video

It's a different story for Conner Ellison from Salford.

He had worked in the hospitality industry for many years, but when the pandemic hit he found himself jobless.

He applied for a scheme through The Prince's Trust and got a job working in the biochemistry lab at Salford Royal Hospital.

Conner Ellison works at Salford Royal. Credit: ITV News

Conner says going through such a drastic career change has made him appreciate the NHS and the people in it.

He said: "It's a change that makes you think you are making a difference in this world.

"Losing a job itself is very dramatic, but it makes you realise how lucky you are. Covid has made me realise that I want to find the strengths I never knew I had.

"With the pandemic, I wouldn't be the person I am today."

Play video

When the pandemic hit, many businesses were forced to close. One of those was Spirit of Manchester gin distillery and bar - Three Little Words.

But rather than shutting its doors completely, founders Jen Wiggins and partner Seb Heeley turned production over from gin to hand sanitiser to support the NHS Nightingale Hospital North West.

The team produced thousands of bottles of hand sanitiser, which also went to police forces, care homes and schools.

Jen Wiggins runs Spirt of Manchester Gin Distillery with partner Seb. Credit: ITV News

For Jen Wiggins, it was a no-brainer. "For the sector that we're in, it has been a bruising 24 months," she said.

"The rest of the business had to close - but making the hand sanitiser gave us an opportunity to do something with our time that made us feel as if we were contributing to ultimately what was a really, really challenging time.

"Covid definitely made us take stock and to lay the foundations for 2022."