Judge praises police after 90mph drug driver chase through Wigan

Dash cam footage released by Greater Manchester Police shows the dramatic chase

A judge has praised an officer from Greater Manchester Police after he pursued a drug driver in a 90mph car chase through Wigan.

PC Berry from the Roads Policing Unit chased 22-year-old Kien Leigh for 20 minutes.

The incident took place on Wigan Road towards the M61 leading up to Atherleigh Way where the car reached a top speed of 96mph.

Police say nobody was injured in the pursuit, but it highlights the risk that officers can be faced with when policing on the roads.

Leigh has been handed a nine-month prison sentence for the offences which date back to the early hours of 7 February 2021.