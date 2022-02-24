Morecambe Football Club has announced that Derek Adams will make a return as the new first-team manager.

The 46-year-old is familiar with the club, leading them to promotion into Sky Bet League One in the 2020/21 League Two Play-Off Final at Wembley.

Speaking on his new role Adams said: "I am really looking forward to it, we have obviously got a challenge between now and the end of the season to stay in League One, we are in the relegation zone at this moment in time."

He continued: "I know the football club well, they were very good to me when I was here before, the co-chairmen, the board of directors, the supporters, the staff and the players were fantastic and it was a really easy decision for me to come back."

Morecambe FC confirmed that their previous manager, Stephen Robinson, left the club to join Scottish side St Mirren after discussions between the clubs at the start of the week.

Assistant manager, Diarmuid O'Carroll also left to join St Mirren.

The club announced the exit of their previous manager, Stephen Robinson, on Tuesday 22nd February.

Co-Chairmen of Morecambe FC Rod Taylor and Graham Howse said: "Derek is someone who has already written himself into Morecambe history after leading the Club to League One level for the first time. He knows the place inside out and now returns to make further progress with us".

The club are now looking ahead to their next League One fixture at home to Ipswich Town on Saturday 26 February.