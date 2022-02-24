Play video

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle says he wants 'everyone to see' Speaker's House as it opens to the public for the first time.

The Chorley MP is looking to make it more accessible, opening the doors of the residence during Parliament’s Easter recess.

For the last 160 years, only guests like world leaders, MP's and charities were allowed in.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "Here we have this magnificent gem that's been hidden away and those invited guests have been able to see it.

"Previously these amazing rooms were only used in a limited way for state occasions, or functions involving MPs and charities.

"This is the jewel in the crown that we want people to see."

Speaker Pelosi recently visited Lindsay Hoyle's residence Credit: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament

The State Dining Room recently hosted Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, and has also welcomed royals including the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

Other visitors include Japan’s Crown Prince Hirohito, Italian PM Benito Mussolini and Indian political leader Mahatma Gandhi.

Over 1,000 tickets have gone on sale for 68 Easter recess tours between 4 and 14 April.