North West workers put in £2.2 billion of unpaid overtime during 2021

Workers in the North West put in £2.2 billion worth of unpaid overtime during 2021, new analysis by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) suggests.

11.3% of employees did unpaid overtime, averaging 7.4 hours per week which is the equivalent to £6,373 a year of wages going unpaid.

Between 2020 and 2021 the number of UK workers doing unpaid overtime grew by 427,000, and the proportion of UK workers doing unpaid overtime grew from 12.1% to 13.5%.

The majority of the top ten occupational groups for unpaid overtime are jobs that can be done from home.

Managers and directors feature strongly, suggesting that the additional responsibilities of senior staff are not properly managed by employers.

The challenges of keeping schools open for the children of key workers has also seen teachers high on the list.

North West employers claimed £2.2 billion of free labour last year because of workers doing unpaid overtime.

2021 in figures

3.8 million people in the UK did unpaid overtime, putting in an average of 7.6 unpaid hours a week.

11.3% of North West employees did unpaid overtime, averaging 7.4 hours per week.

Between 2020 and 2021 the number of UK workers doing unpaid overtime grew by 427,000.

Most of the top ten occupational groups for unpaid overtime are jobs likely to be possible to do from home.

The TUC Regional Secretary James McKenna said: "The North West is now facing both labour shortages and a cost of living crisis. If the government does not take action to supporter workers, they will end up working longer hours for less pay.

“The Chancellor should use his spring statement to set out plans to tackle labour shortages in public services, and to fund training where there are skills shortages. And he should come forward with a plan to get wages rising across the economy.”

The TUC is now encouraging managers to support staff by setting reasonable workloads and putting in place workplace policies to protect against burnout.