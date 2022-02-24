Play video

Ukrainians living in the North West have been watching events unfold in their home country.

Olga Asma left Ukraine 18 years ago. Her mum left the country last week. Olga said: "My mum flew here with a small Ryan Air bag. It's an absolutely hopeless, helpless and horrible situation. She's very worried about her friends who are still there."

Olga Asma watching the latest developments with her mother who has just arrived in the UK

"Our friends don't know what to do, they don't know where to go, they have no cars and don't know where to run to. Some of them are just thinking we're not going anywhere. This is our home and our country."

Explosions were heard in the capital of Kyiv and other major cities this morning after Vladimir Putin’s announced a military operation had begun.

The Russian president confirmed the action during a televised address, saying the move was a response to threats from Ukraine.

The invasion began in the early hours of Thursday

He warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen”.

Dozens of people have been killed so far in the Russian attack on the country.

Security camera footage also shows Russian military vehicles crossing into Ukraine from Russian-annexed Crimea as thousands of people fled Kyiv with the roads packed.

Jeremy Myers is from Manchester and is traveling west with his Ukrainian partner. He said: We're going to Poland and then see what we can do. Stay with friends, sleep on floors, Whatever is required.

His partner Maria Romanenko said: "I am worried for my family, I'm worried about what's going on. I really don't want things to escalate quickly"

At the Ukrainian social club in Stockport parents who watched with pride as their children took to the stage earlier this week, today had their worst fears confirmed.

Children at the Ukrainian Social Club in Stockport

Alexandra Poluzyn said: "One of my mum's cousins is on the front line. He's been there on and off since 2020. His mum is in Italy and she is really worried because she has had no contact with him since yesterday afternoon."

Orlena Korobisz said "I spoke to my sister earlier. She has two children. The eldest is 20 years old. He and my brother-in-law will stay in the country."

The UK government insists it will stand by Ukraine but sanctions so far have proved ineffective and there are calls for harsher measures.

Petro Rewko, Chair of the Association of Ukrainians said: "We were disappointed with the first stage of sanctions. We felt they were far too weak and we now hope the UK government, with the support of all the political parties, will put the sanctions that need to be in place and anything else that is open to the UK to isolate Russia from the rest of the world".

Vladimir Putin says anyone who tries to stop him will face the consequences but the people of Ukraine remain defiant. The worry is what happens next.