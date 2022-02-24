Play video

Video report by Emma Sweeney

The Government says it will ''fix'' a broken asylum system, campaigners say it will ''break international law'' - but what is the Nationality and Borders Bill, why is it controversial and why is it relevant to communities here in the North West?

The Nationality and Borders Bill

The Nationality and Borders Bill has been hailed by the Government as the answer to a ''broken'' immigration system.

It aims to criminalise asylum seekers who arrive in the UK without a visa - if they've passed through another safe country along the way - giving them only temporary status under which they have limited family reunion rights.

It means that, for the first time, how someone enters the UK – legally or “illegally” – will have an impact on how their asylum claim progresses and on their status in the UK if that claim is successful.

As part of the plans the Government is considering offshore processing and is proposing to build large scale accommodation centres here in the UK which will hold up to 8000 people at one time.

The new bill will seek to criminalize those who enter the UK without a visa. Credit: ITV News

But the proposals have been met with widespread concern. Dr Peter Walsh from the Migrant Observatory said that when other countries have adapted these types of accommodation facilities, ''they've attracted humanitarian criticism'' with ''conditions akin either to prison, or immigration detention.''

We also spoke to one asylum seeker who was once detained at Yarlswood. We're protecting her identity for security reasons but she told us how she is still living with the ''trauma'' of being detained. She now works with other women who have been through similar experiences and who are ''broken beyond repair.''

The Government argues that immigration detention is vital to remove those who do not legally have the right to be in the UK and say they have robust safeguarding processes to look after those in their care.

Does the bill break international law?

The UN Refugee Agency and other critics say the bill would create a 2-tier system for refugees which would break international law - something the Government denies. Those who oppose the bill say there are no ''safe and legal'' routes to claim asylum here in the UK.

For instance, at the end of last year, families from Afghanistan were moved to the North West as part of the Government's own resettlement scheme. Those individuals will eventually be granted indefinite leave to remain and will be given help and support to integrate within British society.

But under the proposed bill, someone else who is also fleeing from Afghanistan but who makes their own way to the UK - having travelled through somewhere like France along the way - will be treated quite differently. Even if the Government goes onto recognise them as refugees, they will be only be given a temporary protection status.

Many families who were evacuated from Afghanistan were re-settled in the North West. Credit: ITV News

In response, a Home Office spokesperson said: “For over two decades the public have been crying out for the broken asylum system to be reformed and that’s what this Government is delivering through our New Plan for Immigration.

“The UK has a proud track record of helping those who need our protection - but we must act to stop the dangerous, illegal and unnecessary small boat crossings of the Channel, control our borders, and return those with no right to be in our country.

“The Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill will make it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally and will introduce life sentences for those who facilitate illegal entry into the UK."

Why is the bill relevant to communities here in the North West?

Latest figures show there are 11,544 people in our region who are being supported by the Home Office. That means, for every 10,000 people in the North West, almost 16 are within the asylum system.

The bill looks unlikely to affect those who are already here but it will have an impact on future arrivals to the North West.

How has the bill been received in the North West?

The bill divided the opinion of North West MPs when it was passed in the House of Commons at the end of December, 2021.

24 of our members of parliament voted against the proposed law in its current form. Another 18 of our MPs are in favour of the bill - including Scott Benton, the representative for Blackpool South.

His constituency is currently accommodating around 300 asylum seekers which Mr Benton sees as ''a very vivid illustration of the failure to get a grip of the situation on the south coast.''

House of Lords

The bill is currently in the report stage in the House of Lords. Over the next two weeks, Peers will continue to scrutinize it and suggest amendments before it receives a 3rd reading and is handed back to MPs in the House of Commons.