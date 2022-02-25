Arriva has dedicated one of its Liverpool buses to Double World Speedway Champion Peter Craven, following a request from First Bus driver and long time speedway fan John Murphy.

Peter Craven was Liverpool born and bred, and is even buried in West Derby cemetery, but is more celebrated in Manchester as he rode for Belle Vue Aces.

Play video

After watching this report on Granada Reports, broadcast in October 2021, John Murphy was determined to get recognition for Peter in his home city.

He contacted Arriva buses who have now agreed to have Peter Craven banners on one of their new electric buses.

The banner which features on the number 26/27 bus Credit: Arriva

John said "I've followed Speedway since 1972 having seen it on TV. I've been lucky to attend World Speedway Finals in Poland, Sweden, Germany at Wembley and Bradford.

"The riders gave so much over the years, and so sadly, for some like Peter Craven the cost to them and their families was the worst it could possibly be.

"When I saw the report on Granada and realised he wasn't remembered in his home city, I wanted to change that.

"Arriva have been fantastic on this, and even made sure the bus passes past Anfield as Peter Craven was a Liverpool FC fan."

Granada Reports has also spoken to Rob, son of the late Peter Craven, who said: "This is fantastic, someone we've never met doing something so special for my dad".

Peter Craven Credit: Brenda Leat

At only five feet tall, Peter was affectionately referred to as "Tom Thumb of Speedway" and also known as "The Wizard of Balance".

He tragically died aged just 29 in a freak crash in Edinburgh in 1963 when a rider in frontsuddenly broke down and in taking evasive action Peter could not avoid hitting the perimeter fence at great speed.

Peter was a husband to Brenda and a father to Robert and Julie.

Mark Brack, General Manager at Arriva Green Lane Garage said "We’re proud to be a part of such special recognition of a true local legend.

"We hope this bus, dedicated to Peter Craven, keeps the memories of his racing achievements alive across Liverpool and the Speedway community".

The Peter Craven bus is on routes 26 and 27, Liverpool Sheil Road circulars.