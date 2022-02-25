Play video

A Manchester-based charity Refugee Action says the UK must take action now to help those displaced by the war.

It is feared the situation in Ukraine could trigger a refugee crisis, with millions of people needing shelter across Europe.

Thousands of people are trying to get out of cities like Kyiv, as the Russian invasion continues.

The North West has been a safe haven for people fleeing war in recent years and charities fear that the proposals under the Bill would make that far more difficult to help people.

This exodus comes amid a clampdown by the government on undocumented migrants entering the UK, with the introduction of the Nationality and Borders Bill.

It would criminalise asylum seekers who arrive in the UK without a visa - if they have passed through another safe country along the way - giving them only temporary status under which they have limited family reunion rights.

As part of the plans the Government is considering offshore processing and is proposing to build large scale accommodation centres here in the UK which will hold up to 8,000 people at one time.

The refugee holding facilities in the UK have been widely criticised for alleged human rights abuses.

The new bill will seek to criminalize those who enter the UK without a visa.

Now some of the UK's biggest charities have written a joint letter calling for Britain to do more to help provide Ukrainian's sanctuary.

"The government should now respond with a well-resourced initiative working with councils across the country, to welcome Ukrainians who need sanctuary," it says.

It criticises the controversial Nationality and Borders Bill, currently in the report stage in the House of Lords, for "discriminating against refugees depending on how they reach our shores".

"This crisis also illuminates the crucial flaw in the Nationality and Borders Bill, which undermines our obligation to give all who seek asylum a fair hearing on our soil," the letter reads.

"We urge the government to rethink this harmful bill and uphold our proud record of helping those fleeing war and oppression."

The letter has 53 signatories, including leaders at Refugee Council, Save the Children, International Rescue Committee UK, Amnesty International UK and Refugee Action.

Play video

Granada Reports journalist Emma Sweeney outlines what the Bill means for refugees fleeing Ukraine.

A Government spokesperson said: "Our priority has been to support British nationals and their families in Ukraine."

"This has included temporarily waiving application fees for those eligible under the family migration route, allowing entry for 12 months for others who did not meet the requirements and fast-tracking visas."

"We continue to work with our international partners on a range of issues as the situation develops, including migration."