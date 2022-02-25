Play video

A driver who hit a 12-year-old schoolboy in Chorlton and then scrapped his car after failing to stop has been jailed.

The court heard Richard Allan's driving was 'horrendously dangerous' both before and after the crash on Barlow Moor Road, Chorlton.

Allan's Ford Focus was seen by a number of witnesses driving dangerously before and after the collision Credit: GMP

The boy, who was thrown in the air in the collision was taken to hospital with life-threatening head injuries, but has thankfully made a full recovery.

Following the collision, Allan tried to cover his tracks by taking his Ford Focus to a scrap merchant.

Richard Allan was jailed after failing to stop when he hit a schoolboy throwing him into the air

Allan from Tensing Fold, Dukinfield, Tameside, pleaded guilty to failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision and perverting the course of justice at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced to two years and six months imprisonment at Manchester's Minshull Street Court and disqualified from driving for 51 months.

Allan on a petrol forecourt captured on CCTV and has now been jailed Credit: GMP

At 3.46pm, on 18 May 2021 Allan's vehicle was seen turning from Beech Road onto Barlow Moor Road towards Mauldeth Road West.

He became stuck in a queue of traffic outside McDonald's and made a U-turn, driving away at excess speed despite the 30mph speed limit.

Police Constable Phil Drummond, of Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "A number of schoolchildren were in the area and traffic was very heavy due to the roadworks.

"The 12-year-old was crossing Barlow Moor Road when he was struck by Allan's car, throwing him into the air.

"After the crash, despite knowing he had hit a pedestrian and with no consideration for their condition, Allan chose to drive away at high speed, making no attempt to stop."

Mobile phone data showed Allan made several calls to vehicle recovery agents after the crash - the same data also revealed the phone had been in the area at the time the collision occurred.

The following day, Allan arranged for the vehicle to be scrapped.

Officers recovered the vehicle from a scrapyard in north Manchester and Allan was arrested in Dukinfield on Tuesday 25 May 2021.

Clothes, including a distinctive camouflage jacket, worn by Allan on the day of the crash were also recovered, along with his mobile phone.

PC Drummond added: "Allan's driving that day was dangerous, erratic and thoughtless. He showed no consideration for pedestrians or other road users in the area, let alone his young victim.

"He was seen driving recklessly before the crash and became impatient in the roadworks, making a U-turn and driving the opposite direction.

"Allan went to considerable effort to destroy evidence connecting him to the offences, making efforts to permanently dispose of the vehicle by handing it over to a scrap merchant.

"This incident is a stark reminder of the consequences of dangerous driving and could have resulted in the death of a young boy.

"I hope this serves as a reminder to those who continue to endanger the public - we will continue to bring you to justice."