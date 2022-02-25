Play video

Burnley-born presenter Jordan North will row 100 miles in five days as part of a Red Nose Day challenge.

The former I'm A Celebrity contestant, 32, will make his way upstream via the UK's canals from London to his hometown.

Jordan will undertake eight hours of rowing per day on a single scull rowing boat, from Monday February 28 to Friday March 4, in aid of the charity.

He has been training with Fulham Reach Rowing Club trainer, Tracy Corbett, for six weeks but has no previous rowing experience.

He spoke about how recent weather events pushed him his training even harder.

He said: "When it is really windy, that's when it's really difficult.

"Last week, we went out just before the storm came out and that was really difficult.

"It was like for every stroke I was taking, the wind was pushing me back."

Whilst Jordan will be navigating England's waterways for Comic Relief, he will also be supporting a Liverpool charity, Local Solutions, which supports people from disadvantaged backgrounds to get involved in water sports.

North, who hosts the BBC Radio 1 drivetime show with Vick Hope, became a viewer favourite during his time on ITV's I'm A Celebrity in 2020 as he overcame his fears during a series of gruesome challenges.

Jordan will be rowing 100 miles for five days. Credit: Comic Relief

He has been practising his rowing technique on the River Thames three times a week and has been put through a strength and conditioning programme.

His trainer Ms Corbett said: "Rowing is one of the hardest sports to conquer both physically and mentally, the challenges ahead for Jordan are endless - he could encounter four seasons in one hour.

"Jordan will need to stay focused and be on top of his steering, so as not to crash into any moored vessels which could injure him or damage the boat.

Jordan has been training for only six weeks. Credit: Comic Relief

"His spatial awareness will need to be on high alert as he will be rowing through narrow bridges, tight bends, and will need to avoid a lot of canal furniture.

"It is going to take a lot of mental strength and correct fuelling to get through all five challenge days, and he will endure muscle aches and joint soreness throughout his whole body."

The challenge, called Rowing Home, will also be filmed for a documentary airing in March ahead of Red Nose Day on Friday 18 March.