Landmarks across the North West have lit up in the Ukrainian colours to express solidarity with people gripped by conflict in Ukraine.

St George's Hall in Liverpool, was one landmark that shone in the Ukrainian colours.

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said yesterday: “This morning's news that Russia has invaded Ukraine is deeply disturbing.

“This is a very dark day which could easily become a defining one of the 21st century.

A vigil was held at St Peter's Square in front of Manchester Central Library. Credit: MEN Media

“I hope and pray all Western nations remain calm, clear and resolute in their support of Ukraine and its people.

“For all the Ukrainians who have made Liverpool their home, this is a deeply troubling time, we will do what we can to support you.

“There are no winners in war. We must now strain every sinew to convince President Putin of that fact.”

She also instructed Liverpool Town Hall to fly the national flag of Ukraine as a symbolic gesture of solidarity.

At Manchester Central Library, Manchester's Ukrainian community held a vigil, with the 400 strong crowd sending defiant messages to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The 400-strong defiant crowd stood outside Manchester Central Library to express solidarity against the invasion. Credit: MEN Media

It was attended by Ukrainian-born Manchester City star, Oleksandr Zinchenko, who said in an Instagram post to his 1.5 million followers that "My country belongs to the Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it."

The vigil was organised by Ukraine-born Arthur Wellington, 29, who now lives in Cadishead.

He said: "I appealed for support on Facebook today and the response has been fantastic, not just from the people of Ukrainian origin, but also Mancunians.

29-year-old Ukraine-born Arthur Wellington organised the vigil. Credit: MEN Media

"We want the powers in the West to 'grow a pair' and inflict punitive sanctions," he said, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in the House of Commons the most wide ranging measures to curb the flow of Russian money through the City of London.

Nursing home manager, Olga Rolfe, 55, has a Ukrainian father and Russian mother. She's lived in Manchester for 15 years.

She said: "I want people to know that Russian people are not like Putin, and Putin is not Russia. No one in Russia wants war.

"The problem in Russia is that people don't know what's going on because of Putin's manipulation of the media."