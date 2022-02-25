A Manchester man who covered his mother with a bottle of petrol and set her on fire in a drunken rage has been jailed for murder.

Mark See, 34, started the fire in his mother's living room after she refused to give him more money for alcohol on 13 July, 2021.

He then fled the address, on Darras Road, in Gorton, where he was heard by a neighbour telling his fiance, "F*** it, she's dead. Let's go".

Sandra See's incinerated remains were found on the living room floor, with the extent of her injuries so severe she had to be identified from a metal plate on her thigh bone.

See was found guilty of his mother's murder at Manchester Crown Court and jailed for life with a minimum of 21 years.

Sandra See was found dead in her home after fire started by her son Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The court heard See had drunk a large amount of alcohol, and became abusive to his mother and his partner, who was eight weeks pregnant at the time.

He then grabbed a six pint plastic milk bottle which contained petrol for the lawnmower and used that to set the property alight.

Sentencing See, Mrs Justice Yip told him: "The evidence suggests that your mother got up from her seat and tried to move towards the door but that she fell.

"Whether she did that before you lit the petrol, realising what was happening, or after the ignition is not clear.

"Either way, she must have experienced the horror of recognising that she was trapped in a burning room.

"The fire started near to the doorway. She, a woman with limited mobility, was on the other side of the room. Death was not instantaneous. You described hearing your mother's screams.

"She was engulfed in flames and suffered the most awful burns before succumbing. That was a truly horrifying way to die.

"You saved yourself by leaving the bungalow. A neighbour heard you say to Natalie (his partner) 'F*** it, she's dead. Let's go'. You got in your van and drove off."

Sandra See's living room erupted into flames after Mark See, 34, lit a milk carton containing lawnmower petrol with a cigarette lighter. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The alarm was raised by See's pregnant girlfriend Natalie, who escaped but by the time fire crews arrived five minutes later, the blaze had spread through the ground floor of the property in Darras Road.

Following sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer, Phil Reade, from Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Support Unit, said: "This was a truly devastating case where See's remorseless actions cost his mother's life.

"Our thoughts are with Ms See's family who are still coming to terms with what happened. Throughout the trial they have sat with dignity whilst listening to the evidence of how their mother met her horrific death before the jury returned a guilty verdict.

"Throughout the trial See lacked the courage to face up to his actions causing further pain and distress to his family, but I hope today's sentencing brings them some comfort and justice for the death of their beloved mother."

Anthony Stanway, senior crown prosecutor for CPS North West, said: "Mark See's unbalanced reaction to a petty argument was to set fire to his own mother in this most horrific of cases

"He denied he intended to kill her and that he only threw the petrol and had a lighter in his hand to shock her following their argument.

"However we presented evidence to the jury which discounted his version of events and the jury agreed with the prosecution case that he did in fact intend to kill his mother or at the very least he intended to cause her really serious harm."