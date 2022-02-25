Two more Manchester United fans have admitted playing a part in a large-scale disturbance which led to a game against Liverpool being postponed.

Niall Stott, 22, and Aston Maxfield, 21, both pleaded guilty to violent disorder during a hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

Protests against the ownership of the club were held outside Old Trafford stadium before a scheduled Premier League fixture on 2 May 2021.

More than 1,000 supporters joined the rally, with clashes between police and protesters. Some people broke into the ground and invaded the pitch.

A police officer suffered facial injuries after being hit with a bottle.

Police officers move in to disperse football fans during a protest against the Glazer's ownership of Manchester United. Credit: PA Media

Ryan Fox-Kettle, 23, who had previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder, appeared alongside them.

No further details of the trio's offending were disclosed during the plea hearing, and their cases were adjourned to allow for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

Over 1,000 fans protested against the ownership of the club

Addressing them in the dock, Judge Anthony Cross QC said: “You have all acted very sensibly, bearing in mind two of you have previous good character and have never appeared before the Crown court before.

“You will be sentenced in April. Make sure you co-operate with the probation service, make sure you keep your jobs, and ensure you don’t commit any further offences.”

The trio will be sentenced on 28 April.

The protest was held ahead of a televised match between the fierce rivals which had been due to kick off at 4:30pm.

Protesters voiced their anger over the Glazer family's ownership of the club.

It also followed United's role in a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League in April.

Flares were let off and bottles were thrown, Greater Manchester Police said.

The game was postponed on safety grounds following discussions between both clubs, the police, the Premier League and Trafford Council.