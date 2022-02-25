A teenager at the centre of a murder investigation died following a stab wound to the chest, an inquest has heard.

Kennie Carter died in hospital on 22 January after being stabbed on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford.

So far 13 teenagers have been arrested in connection with the incident, and the police investigation into the 16-year-old's death is ongoing.

A post-mortem carried out on the teenager by consultant pathologist Dr Charles Wilson found he died as a consequence of a stab wound to the chest.

The inquest into the teenager's death has now been formally opened and adjourned by Coroner Chris Morris.

A pre-inquest review will take place on 5 August.

The police investigation in Stretford Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say nine teenagers, aged between 13 and 17, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain on bail with conditions.

Three other teenage boys who were arrested have since been eliminated from the inquiry.

The most recent arrest came on 15 February, when a 17-year-old boy was from Hulme was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was released on bail after being questioned.

Kennie's family described him as a "cheeky chappy" as they paid tribute to him and urged anyone with information to come forward to the police.

GMP say it still wants to hear from anyone who was driving through Moss Road, Thirlmere Road, and Victoria Road on the night of the stabbing.

Any information about the stabbing can be passed on by calling 0161 856 9908, quoting incident 2529 of January 22, 2022.

Knife amnesty bins can be found at police stations across Greater Manchester.