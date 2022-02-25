Preston will be engaging "straight away" with any moves to resettle Ukrainians fleeing the conflict, the council has promised.

City Council leader Matthew Brown made the commitment at the authority's budget meeting, which began just hours after the Russian invasion of its Eastern European neighbour.

He was responding to a plea from Liberal Democrat group leader John Potter for the city to do whatever it could to help those driven from their homes in fear.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands Lancashire County Council would co-ordinate any such effort in Preston and right across the county, should a refugee resettlement programme be set up by the Home Office.

The authority has previously taken on a local lead role in bringing Syrian and, in 2021, Afghan refugees to Lancashire.

Cllr Potter told the meeting that it was a "very disturbing day" and that Russia's actions had created a "scary situation".

"For the first time since 1945, Europe may be on the verge of a war with a superpower. If a full-scale invasion is happening in Ukraine…there will be millions - and I do mean millions - of refugees flooding out of that country into Europe and hopefully into this country as well.

"I would like to ask the cabinet for their reassurance that we will do everything possible to make sure that Preston is a safe haven for as many Ukrainians - or Russians, for that matter who want to come to this city and start a new life safely," said Cllr Potter, who is married to the granddaughter of a Latvian refugee who settled in Preston at the end of World War Two.

