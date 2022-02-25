Play video

Article and video report by Granada Reports journalist Emma Sweeney

An asylum seeker based in Manchester is warning that the Government's proposals for immigration reform could leave some people in the North West vulnerable to exploitation.

The Nationality and Borders Bill aims to criminalise asylum seekers who arrive in the UK without a visa if they've passed through another 'safe' country along the way.

The bill, which is currently making its way through the House of Lords, will give them only temporary status under which they have limited rights.

But one woman, whose identity we're protecting for security reasons, says these measures may leave some people too scared to claim asylum.

She says instead it will leave them undocumented and more vulnerable to being exploited.

"There will be modern day slavery," she says. "They will go and work - illegally - to get a little money just to survive.

"That will happen because these people didn't have a chance to go and seek asylum because they are scared.

"If this bill goes through [people will be driven into the arms of exploiters]. There will be lots of people in the North West, lots of men and women ending up in modern day slavery and lots of women ending up in sex trafficking."

Another woman, who is also an asylum seeker, adds: "People don't choose how they come to the UK, they are running for safety, so by telling people to take the regular routes if they were able to take them they would have done so."

This concern is also echoed by Amnesty International and Manchester based charity Women's Asylum Seekers Together (WAST), who fear it will be left to groups like them to pick up the pieces.

A worker for WAST said: "The pieces will be picked up by the charities that are helping women right now.

"What will happen is so many women will come up to those charities they might not have enough resources and funding to help all these women and some women might be left out."

But the Government insists the new bill will deter people from entering the country undocumented and will "break the business model of people smugglers."

It added that the proposed law could lead to undocumented people being exploited - with the bill actually aiming to identify victims of modern slavery and give them the support they need.

In a statement the Home Office says: "For over two decades the public have been crying out for the broken asylum system to be reformed and that’s what this Government is delivering through our New Plan for Immigration.

"The UK has a proud track record of helping those who need our protection - but we must act to stop the dangerous, illegal and unnecessary small boat crossings of the Channel, control our borders, and return those with no right to be in our country.

"The Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill will make it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally and will introduce life sentences for those who facilitate illegal entry into the UK."

Those in favour of the bill have reservations of their own. Alp Mehmet is a first generation immigrant and former British Ambassador.

He wants to see the reforms outlined in the bill but says the Government has a bad track record of removing people even when they have been denied asylum.

"Those who come here by whatever means and claim asylum, even when they are denied asylum, even they are not removed.

"So long as that happens, I am afraid they will continue to come.

"The North West has been particularly affected by this Government means of allowing people to stay here even when they don't qualify.

"The Liverpool bomber for example - he was refused permission to stay here six years before he blew himself up."

The Home Office say it will not comment on why it didn't act to remove Emad al-Swealmeen sooner, but insists the measures under the bill will help to remove failed asylum seekers more effectively in the future.

Liverpool bomber Emad Al Swealmeen's asylum claim was rejected by a court six years before he carried out the hospital attack.

In Liverpool, there's a sense from leaders that some members of the Government have used the the terrorist attack at the Women's Hospital to help justify the bill which many of them are against.George Howarth MP said: "I think there is a strong case to say that from the Home Secretary right the way down to Conservative back benches, there is a tendency to scapegoat people - and it's a dangerous game to play.

"It stokes up the potential for violence, it certainly encourages racist activities and views and as I say, it's not the people we are."

Of course, no-one truly knows how this bill look in practise - but the North West has long been a place of sanctuary for those seeking asylum.

One way or another, it will have an impact here in our region.