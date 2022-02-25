A Samurai sword and two shotguns were among a haul of weapons and shotguns recovered by Merseyside Police during a search.

The force conducted an open land search in Kirkby following reports shots had been fired on Heathfield Drive on the evening of Tuesday 22 February.

Targeted officers carried out the search around Chesterfield Drive and the area known locally as The Den.

During the search, the sword and two hammers were located. Credit: Merseyside Police

During the search a sword and two hammers were located, and a black bin liner containing a shotgun was also recovered.

Following further searches a second shotgun - also wrapped in black bags - shotgun cartridges and a quantity of drugs were also recovered.

The weapons have been forensically recovered and enquiries remain ongoing.

Two shotguns were found during the search Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald said: “I am pleased that following significant open land searches in the Kirkby that we were able to recover these weapons, which clearly could have been used to inflict injury or cause fear in our communities.

“Local community intelligence is key to us being able to make these recoveries and keep the people of Merseyside safe.

“I would ask anyone who has information about who is using weapons or where they are being stored to contact us so that we can take positive action.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111.