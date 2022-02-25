The Granada Debate: 'We sent the wrong message to Vladimir Putin'

Play video

Barbara Keeley MP 'we sent the wrong message to Putin with weak sanctions"

Labour's Barbara Keeley says far more action is needed to tackle Russia's 'dirty money laundering' to send a stronger message to Vladimir Putin to avoid another act of war.

The MP for Worsley and Eccles South said so far the UK's response has been 'very weak' and 'a dictator like Putin will always pick up a sign of weakness'.

She said, "We now have to be as strong as we can be in terms of sanctions.

"It's totally wrong that Russian oligarchs have been given visas and citizenships, London is awash with Russian money."

Ukrainian's living in Manchester watch in fear as conflict erupts

Chris Green, Bolton's Conservative MP, agrees, and says the UK's and the international community's response has been very weak and needs to be 'ratcheted up' a good few notches.

The MP for Bolton West and Atherton added the conflict will impact on our cost of living.

He said: "We have to access our domestic energy security and focus on nuclear energy in the light of the Ukrainian conflict and reshoring our manufacturing."

The February edition of the Granada Debate also reflected on the Prime Minister's plan to 'live with covid' as all remaining domestic coronavirus restrictions came to an end on Thursday 24 February.

People no longer have a legal duty to self isolate if they test positive for Covid. Contact tracing is over, and the £500 isolation support payments for low income workers has been scrapped.

From the 24 March, Statutory Sick Pay goes back to pre-pandemic rules. Then, on the 1 April, free asymptomatic testing will end for the majority of the public.

Barbara Keeley said the move was premature, and it means "millions of vulnerable people are now in permanent lockdown".

She said she had raised the issue of carers supporting relatives with the Prime Minister.

She told him carers will get just a £2 increase in April, when lateral flow tests will cost £2.50 and people will not afford to pay for them.

She fears people with Covid will be forced to go into work because they cannot afford to self isolate. She adds, "throwing testing away at this point is very unfair."

Chris Green raised the wider impact on Covid on the economy, education and people's liberties.

He said "We have to look at the balance that Covid is still a concern for some people but how do we catch up with 20,000 fewer people getting a GP hospital referral, we can't catch up if we are still taking a lockdown approach.

"Yes vulnerable people are in a difficult position in this... In the wider children's education, their mental health, their development, the wider economy, wider healthcare, civil liberties, freedoms are important."

Barbara Keeley argues it did not damage mental health to wear a mask, and Covid is eight times more transmissible than flu and must be taken seriously.

MPs Barbara Keeley and Chris Green and Chloe Jefferies from Climate Emergency Manchester joined political correspondent Lise McNally on The Granada Debate.

The programme also looked at whether enough was being done to tackle the climate crisis, after Storm Dudley, Eunice and Franklin caused flooding in parts of the north west.

Named storms are meant to be rare weather events but the north west was battered by three in just a week.

Flooding in Greater Manchester after Storm Franklin hit.

Chloe Jefferies from Climate Emergency says, "Ee need to focus on what causes climate change but also how we adapt to climate change long after the politicians in their wellies have left the scene.

"We are concerned about whether we are ready for the long term with a more ambitious plan to protect residents through natural solutions that would also create green spaces for them to enjoy".

A recent Granada Reports investigation found less than half of councils have put additional funding or manpower into dealing with the Climate Crisis.

Barbara Keeley says Labour are calling for a 'flood preparedness task force' and they plan to invest £28 million every year in a Green New Deal.

"The government is not prepared enough, the response is still very slow, it's always very slow to get in the military to help".

Chris Green once again pointed to the importance of nuclear energy, and said the Clean Air Zone was completely wrong and an attack on business.

Greater Manchester had planned to create a 'Clear Air Zone' from May, which would have charged some motorists entering the zone, but that has been put on hold after heated protests.

Chloe Jefferies says a Clean Air Zone must be part of a wider package to improve cycling, walking and public transport.

She raised concerns about delays over the 'Bee Line' cycle network planned for Greater Manchester and possible cuts to a third of bus services.