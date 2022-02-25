A Lancashire man who threatened a pub landlord with a knife and stabbed a man during an argument over a stolen bank card has been jailed.

Benjamin Cronshaw, 24, from Rishton, has been sent to prison for eight years and eight months in prison for the two separate incidents, both involving a knife.

The first conviction came after Cronshaw brought a knife to the Royal Oak pub in Clayton-Le-Moors on 4 October 2020. He was accompanied by David Osbaldeston and Aaron Walsh.

As the trio left the pub, Osbaldeston grabbed a brick and threw it at the landlord, Terry Burt's head.

Walsh also picked up a brick and threw it in the direction of the pub.

Mr Burt, 50, suffered a head wound and needed stitches.

The Royal Oak pub in Clayton-le-Moors Credit: Google Maps

The second incident happened on 3 July 2021, after the victim had gone to confront Cronshaw about allegedly breaking into his partner's car, stealing her bank card and then using it at a nearby off-licence.

A verbal altercation later took place in Blackburn during which Cronshaw told the victim that he would get Osbaldeston to attack him.

Cronshaw pulled out a knife and when the victim turned away from him, he felt a tap on his back. When he returned home, the victim realised he had been stabbed.

When Cronshaw was arrested he claimed he had found the bank card but did admit fraudulently using it.

He initially denied he was at the scene of the stabbing. When presented with CCTV evidence from the scene, he admitted being there but claimed the item seen in his hand was not a knife but a Bunsen Burner.

DC Liam Jarman, of East CID, said: “The shocking and excessive use of violence by Cronshaw and his co-defendants could quite easily have resulted in somebody being killed.

"Their actions were both reckless and cowardly, especially considering the fact the victims in both cases were unarmed.

“I am pleased Cronshaw has been given this significant custodial sentence and I hope he - and Osbaldeston and Walsh – will use their time in custody to reflect on how truly appalling their actions were.”

DS Steve Munro, of East CID, said: “I would like to praise my colleagues for the hard work and professionalism they showed while investigating these extremely serious and violent offences.

"The behaviour of Cronshaw, Osbaldeston and Walsh has no place on the streets of Lancashire and I am pleased they have been giving sentences fitting of their crimes.

“I hope these sentences highlight how seriously the police and the courts take offences in which people use weapons. If you arm yourself with a weapon, you will either end up seriously or fatally injured or in custody.”

Osbaldeston and Walsh were jailed last year for a combined total of 27 years and three months for their roles in the Royal Oak incident.