Over 100 firefighters from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service were called to tackle a large commercial fire in Cheadle on Saturday morning (26th February).

Crews were met with ''a well-developed fire'' at the property on Earl Road shortly after 1am.

20 fire engines plus support from partners including Greater Manchester Police, NWAS and United Utilities were used to bring the blaze under control at its height.

10 fire engines will remain at the scene until the flames are fully extinguished Credit: GMFRS

Around 10 fire engines will remain at the scene throughout the day until the flames are fully extinguished.

Local residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed and motorists have been warned of travel disruption around the area.