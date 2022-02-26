Play video

Video report by correspondent Mel Barham:

Thousands of people have demonstrated in Manchester against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

They gathered in Piccadilly Gardens in solidarity with the millions caught up or fleeing the war-torn country.

Young and old joined in sending a message to Putin

Nicole Healey, whose mother is Ukrainian, and who has family still in the country, told Granada Reports

"It's scary that every night we're going to sleep, saying goodnight and we don't know if we'll see them in the morning or speak to them in the morning."

"Our family can't get out because men are not allowed past the borders and my family won't leave without them so they're all staying there and they're all probably going to have to fight for our country so it's just really scary."

In an update on Saturday afternoon, the British MoD said “the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed, likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance".

The thousands who gathered in Manchester sang patriotic songs and joined hands in prayers for their loved ones caught up in the violence.

Many waiting for news after the latest wave of attacks.