An evacuation is underway and three people have been arrested after ''suspicious chemicals'; were discovered in Wigan.A bomb squad is on its way after officers found the chemicals along with another 'suspicious item' after a raid on Vulcan Road.Police executed a warrant at around 8.20am today (February 26) as part of an ongoing investigation. During a search of the property, officers found a suspicious item and suspicious chemicals.Officers from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue service are currently carrying out an assessment of the chemicals. Greater Manchester Police says that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit is also due to attend the scene to carry out an assessment.Three men, aged between 20 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of an offence under section 4 of the Explosives Act. They remain in custody for questioning.In a post on Twitter, a GMP Wigan spokesperson said: "We are currently carrying out a small evacuation near Vulcan Road, Wigan following the discovery of suspicious items during a warrant this morning."Three men have currently been arrested in connection with the discovery and are in custody."

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is being urged by GMP to come forward.

Supt Mark Kenny, of GMP's Wigan district, said: "Following the discovery of these items this morning we swiftly moved to ensure those within the vicinity are kept safe and a small evacuation of nearby properties is currently underway."I fully understand the concern this will cause for the local community but I would like to stress that at this stage we don't need believe there to be any wider threat to the public."We are in close liaison with officers from GMFRS whilst they carry out the appropriate assessments and this evacuation has purely been carried out as a precaution."We have three men in custody for questioning and detectives are currently carrying out all available lines of enquiry. I would urge anyone with information to contact police."Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call GMP on 0161 856 7094, or use the Live Chat feature at www.gmp.police.uk, quoting incident number 907 of February 26, 2022.Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.