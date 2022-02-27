Play video

Full interview with Karolina Davison

A Ukrainian woman in the Isle of Man has said she has been watching the invasion of Ukraine with 'disbelief and shock'.

Karolina Davison has been on the phone every day to family and friends who are are the forefront of the invasion in Ukraine.

She said she felt 'helpless and upset' adding that she 'spent all day crying at the news.'

Karolina's family are largely based in Chernivtsi, which is situated in the west of Ukraine on the borders of Romania.

She said: "My family are donating blood, making molotov cocktails" and added that nothing would stop them fighting to take back control of Ukraine.

Karolina has been flying the Ukrainian flag outside her home to show support with Ukraine.

Manx Support

Landmarks in the Isle of Man have been lighting up in blue and yellow colours to show support of those suffering from the conflict in Ukraine.

Tynwald, the Island's parliament, is one of the buildings lit up in Ukrainian colours.

The Isle of Man parliament lit up in Ukrainian colours. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

In a statement the Isle of Man government said they would ‘take action in line with the UK government’.

It said: ‘The Isle of Man government is in close contact with the UK government and will remain so regarding the unfolding situation in Ukraine. We will take action in line with the UK government.

Adding, ‘our thoughts are with the people in the Ukraine, their families and friends.’

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK added a comment on his personal account tweeting: ‘Assets we can freeze. Sanctions we can support. United we stand.’

The Island’s Treasury has added eight entries to the Russian sanctions regime including the freezing of UK held assets of five Russian Banks and those held by three wealthy individuals.

Speaking on Manx Radio the Treasury Minister, David Ashford MHK said: “The international community is taking this very seriously and the Isle of Man has its part to play in that."

