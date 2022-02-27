Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win League Cup final

Play video

Fans burst into celebration in Liverpool.

Liverpool have won the Carabao Cup, beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes in the final at Wembley.

Caoimhin Kelleher won the battle of the second-choice goalkeepers against Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga as Liverpool won a record ninth League Cup after an incredible penalty shoot-out.

The Irishman scored the decisive kick, with his opposite number - sent on specifically for the shoot-out with two minutes of extra time remaining - blazing over as the spot-kicks finished 11-10 after 21 of 22 efforts were perfectly dispatched.

In a thrilling and absorbing Carabao Cup final at Wembley both sides had goals ruled out for offside in normal time, Joel Matip falling foul of Virgil Van Dijk's transgression and substitute Romelu Lukaku marginally straying ahead.

Extra time could not settle it and it ultimately came down to the goalkeepers, but not in the way usually imagined in a shoot-out, as Kelleher - who started after manager Jurgen Klopp kept faith with him for cup competitions - was successful from the spot and Kepa, who had barely touched the ball after coming on, was not.