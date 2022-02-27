Manchester based Ukrainian priest says ''war does not evolve on its own''

Play video

Video by Granada Reports journalist Rob Jaskowski

Ukrainians living in the North West have taken part in a national ''day of prayer'' for their families back at home, as the situation in Eastern Europe escalates.

Many of the parishioners who gathered together at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Manchester, are struggling to comprehend the events of the last week.

Olga Ratycz said her family in Ukraine are ''terrified at what's happening'' but some are ''too old, too infirm to leave'' while others ''just don't want to leave what they've built up.''

Rt Rev Taras Homych is the parish priest at the church. He said: ''war does not evolve on its own, it's started by certain people, by evil people - and we know the name of the person who started this war, it's Putin.

''He's responsible, he and his proxies.''

Rt Rev Taras Homych lead parishioners in prayer at St Mary's Church in Manchester Credit: ITV News

Today's ''day of prayer'' came ahead of an announcement of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Anton Geraschenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, told ITV News that the two sides had begun discussions on Sunday at around 3.30pm.

Earlier on in the day President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces be put on high alert, as tensions with the West mount over his invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, the Russian president claimed leading NATO powers had made “aggressive statements” as well as imposing hard-hitting financial sanctions against Russia and leading officials.

Putin ordered the Russian defense minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty.”