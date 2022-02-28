A man from Manchester who crossed the Ukraine-Poland border to flee the Russian invasion with his Ukrainian girlfriend has said he will not return to the UK without her.

Jez Myers, 44, has split his time between his home city and Kyiv, where his partner, Maria, had been living since 2018 working as a journalist.

They were forced to flee the capital last week as it became apparent that Russia had began a full-scale invasion of the country.

Due to Maria's job, the couple fear she could have been targeted by Putin's regime so they decided to travel to Poland, where they await confirmation of a UK Visa for Maria.

Thousands have made their way to the Polish border to flee the Russian invasion. Credit: Jez Myers

"Our friend offered to drive us to the border. What should have been a one hour journey took six hours because of the traffic," he said.

"It was a lot of husbands dropping their wives and children off before going back.

"We eventually found a back road to get there. As we approached the border we had to be checked as Ukrainian men between the age of 18 and 60 can't leave.

"They weren't supposed to let anyone through but when the officer saw my passport he said he would make an exception because of what the British have done to help."

Refugees on the Poland border are taken care of by volunteers who transport to other cities in the country or to neighboring countries. Credit: PA images

Jez describes being met by crowds of around 10,000 people attempting to cross the border into Poland.

"There is only one pedestrian crossing and it took us 23 hours. There were several thousands of people," he said.

"There was no form of queue, no food, no drink, no toilets or medical assistance and they allow about one person through a minute. The temperature was -4C.

"We saw arguing and shouting and fighting. We saw people faint and we heard rumours that one person had died. I was being crushed. It was horrific."

Thousands waiting at the Polish border. Credit: Jez Myers

"When we got to Poland it brought me to tears," he said "There were 200 volunteers with drinks, food and clothes.

"There were members of the public saying they would give us a lift to wherever we needed to go. The community in Poland has been phenomenal."

Jez and Maria are now staying in an apartment in Krakow until they can secure a visa for Maria to live in the UK.

Boris Johnson announced that immediate family members will be able to join Ukrainians settled in the UK. Credit: PA images

But her chances are slim after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday that only immediate family members will be able to join Ukrainians settled in the UK.

The move comes after the government faced intense criticism over failing to relax the visa requirements for Ukrainian nationals last week.

In a statement, Downing Street said the measure will “benefit many thousands of people who at this moment are making desperate choices about their future”.

The couple are now waiting for a UK visa for Maria. Credit: Jez Myers

Jez says he will not return to the UK unless his girlfriend Maria is allowed to come with him.

"Maria is a journalist in Ukraine so we really had to get her out", he said.

"If the visa is accepted we don't know where it might go. Hopefully we can get it diverted to Warsaw as obviously we can't go back to Ukraine.

"Hopefully we can pick it up and fly to freedom. Now, we are just empty.

"I want Ukraine to be safe and I want Ukraine to fight for itself but my main focus was getting me and my partner to safety."