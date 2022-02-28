Warning, article contains distressing image.

A 75-year-old cancer patient has been left with a bleed on the brain after she was brutally attacked by a stranger outside her flat.

The pensioner - who has thyroid and skin cancer - was left "covered in blood from head to toe", following the attack outside her home in Stockport.

Her daughter believes her mother, who has asked not to be named, "could have died" had she not been able to alert her neighbour who contacted the emergency services.

The victim has released a photo of her horrific injuries in the hope of urging anyone with information to contact the police.

It is thought the suspect was after the 75-year-old's bag when she was set upon as she got out of a taxi following an evening out in Manchester.

Her daughter said her mum had been out for the evening before being dropped off at her home in Hamilton Square, just off Belmont Way in Heaton Norris.

Just moments after getting out of the taxi, she was attacked by a stranger.

The woman, who does not want to be named, has chosen to share an image of her injuries in the hope others may come forward with information. Credit: MEN Media

Although she cannot fully remember what happened, the woman says she believes the suspect tried to grab her bag from her before the ambush.

All she had in it was a £10 note and an old phone.

"Her fiancé gave me a call at about 1.20am in the morning", the victim's daughter said.

"He said your mum's been mugged.

"She lives in a flat and at the bottom of the stairs there was a pool of blood.

"She managed to get to her neighbour but she was head to toe covered in blood.

"When I got there the police were there, the paramedics were there and we followed in the car to the hospital."

The victim is now in Stepping Hospital with a bleed on her brain.

She also suffered fractured cheek bones and fractured eye sockets, as well as an injury to her nose, her daughter said.

"She said she doesn't remember anything, she just remembers someone tugging on her bag", she added.

"She could have died really. I still don't know if she is going to be ok."