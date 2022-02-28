An Everton fan has admitted throwing a plastic bottle at an Aston Villa footballer as he celebrated a goal with his teammates.

Roger Tweedle, 19, hurled a bottle of Lucozade towards the Villa players, hitting Matty Cash in the face as he gathered with other players at the end of the first half of the Premier League match on 22 January.

Tweedle was then seen to raise his arms above his head in his own celebration as he sat in the Lower Gwladys Street end of Goodison Park.

On Monday, 28 February, Tweedle, of Cranehurst Road, pleaded guilty at Sefton Magistrates’ Court to throwing a bottle at or towards the playing area.

He also admitted common assault against Cash.

Prosecutor Amanda York said Tweedle was identified by police officers and removed from his seat following the incident.

He was arrested and when interviewed later said he was “not very happy” when the away team scored and celebrated in front of home supporters.

He said he “went along with the crowd” when he raised his arms in the air after the strike from the bottle which contained a small amount of juice.

Ms York said Cash was not injured and did not need any medical treatment.

Tweedle did not realise he had committed an offence when arrested and was remorseful, the court heard.

Matty Cash was seen clutching his head after being hit with the Lucozade bottle hurled by Tweedle. Credit: PA Images

District Judge James Clarke adjourned proceedings for a pre-sentence report to find out more about the defendant who had no previous convictions.

He told him: “It is a serious matter throwing any bottle, plastic or glass, and it striking someone in the face.

“It is fortunate that no-one had an injury here. The fact that it happened at a football match increases the seriousness.”

An application for a football banning order will be made, said the prosecutor.

Tweedle was granted bail ahead of sentencing on 24 March and must not go within a mile of the Goodison Park ground or attend any regulated football matches.