A firm in the Isle of Man which makes kettle safety controls has said it has been hit by a cyber attack "of Russian origin".

Strix Group, which is based in Ronaldsway, said its servers on the island and UK were impacted by the incident, but they have since been restored.

The company say they "immediately engaged external specialists and took precautionary measures" including taking its systems offline whilst it investigated the incident.

A Strix spokesperson said "there has been no impact on customer orders or sales, with all businesses within the Group remaining operational."

They say they have also appointed cyber security experts to "monitor and support", as well as make recommendations on processes and procedures.

Russian authorities have increased their cyber capabilities since the country’s invasion of Ukraine.