A man has been charged with racially aggravated assault after another man was left in critical condition on a night out in Rochdale.

The victim was found unconscious at around 3:15am on on Sunday, 27 February 2022, on Packer Street, police said.

Officers say he was punched and fell to the floor. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Greater Manchester Police say they have charged Adam Farrell, of no fixed address, with racially aggravated section 20 assault.

He has been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Monday, 28 February 2022.

Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police quoting 476 27/02/22 via 0161 856 8512 or gmp.police.uk.

Information can also be shared anonymously via, the independent charity - Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.