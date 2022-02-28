Senior faith leaders across Greater Manchester have written to the Prime Minister urging him to reconsider the Nationality and Borders Bill.

The Rt Rev John Arnold, Roman Catholic Bishop of Salford, Rabbi Warren Elf of the Faith Network for Manchester, the Very Revd Rogers Govender, Dean of Manchester Cathedral and Revd. Dr Andrew Lunn, Chair of the Manchester and Stockport Methodist District are among more than 1000 faith leaders from across the UK who say they are ‘horrified and appalled about the potential repercussions’ of the Bill.

The letter, published today (Monday 28 February 2022), the day the Bill enters its final stages in the House of Lords states: “While there is still conflict and injustice in the world, there will always be desperate people needing to seek sanctuary from war, persecution and suffering. We cannot close our door on them, but this Bill does just that.”

What is the Nationality and Borders Bill

The Nationality and Borders Bill has been hailed by the Government as the answer to a "broken" immigration system.

It aims to criminalise asylum seekers who arrive in the UK without a visa - if they've passed through another safe country along the way - giving them only temporary status under which they have limited family reunion rights.

It means that, for the first time, how someone enters the UK – legally or “illegally” – will have an impact on how their asylum claim progresses and on their status in the UK if that claim is successful.

Credit: ITV News

The Bill has come under renewed scrutiny in recent days following the events in Ukraine.

So far, Boris Johnson has promised a limited move for those trying to escape the country. His plan will allow Ukrainians fully settled in Britain to bring over immediate relatives, with visa requirements cut back to just a security check.

The Home Office is likely to put forward a fuller package in days to come – but it is unlikely to satisfy campaigners.

Bella Sankey – director of the charity Detention Action – argued that the government’s Borders’ Bill would criminalise Ukrainians coming to Britain without prior permission and allow the home secretary to send them to an offshore detention camp.

"Parliamentarians must demand this bill is scrapped and that Ukrainians seeking asylum in the UK are given an accessible route which is free from bureaucracy."

In a statement the Home Office says: "For over two decades the public have been crying out for the broken asylum system to be reformed and that’s what this Government is delivering through our New Plan for Immigration.

"The UK has a proud track record of helping those who need our protection - but we must act to stop the dangerous, illegal and unnecessary small boat crossings of the Channel, control our borders, and return those with no right to be in our country.

"The Government’s Nationality and Borders Bill will make it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally and will introduce life sentences for those who facilitate illegal entry into the UK."