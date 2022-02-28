A woman is in a serious condition after falling out of a van in Merseyside.

Police were called at 12:05am on Sunday, 27 February, after a woman fell from the passenger side of a Mercedes van on Woodfarm Hey, in Stockbridge Village.

She suffered a head injury from the fall and is currently in a serious condition in hospital.

Police say the driver of the van stopped at the scene and is assisting with their enquiries.

Merseyside Police has launched an investigation into the incident and ask anyone with information to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting log 0006 of 27 February.