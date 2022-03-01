A Russian billionaire who has commercial ties to Everton Football Club has had his assets frozen by the European Union, as part of measures in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Alisher Usmanov's company USM Holdings has a number of sponsorship links to Everton and has been named by the EU in a list of oligarchs sanctioned because of apparent links to Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions include an asset freeze and a prohibition from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities - as well as a travel ban to prevent them from entering or transiting through EU territory.

Alisher Usmanov has been hit with a travel ban by the EU. Credit: PA

In its reasoning, the EU Council said: "Alisher Usmanov is a pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

"He has been referred to as one of Putin’s favorite oligarchs."

The council also said Usmanov "actively supported materially or financially Russian decision-makers responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine."

It is unknown just how the sanctions will affect Everton.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Warsaw on Tuesday morning to meet his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, to discuss the UK’s financial and diplomatic support for central Europe as it faces the prospect of a humanitarian crisis.

Following the meeting, Mr Johnson is to fly to Estonia, where he will meet with leaders in Tallinn, Estonia, before visiting serving British troops alongside NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg.

The visit comes as he pushes for Western unity in punishing the Russian president for starting a conflict that has taken “hundreds” of lives in only five days and urged allies to “speak with one voice” to ensure “Putin must fail”.