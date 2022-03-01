Isle of Man closes ports and airspace to Russian vessels and aircraft

The Isle of Man has closed its airspace and ports to Russian aircraft and vessels in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, made the announcement in a sitting of the House of Keys inside the Island's parliament.

He said: "The Isle of Man Government condemns the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and deplores the ongoing military invasion of Ukraine.

"I want to make it clear that the Isle of Man Government stands unreservedly in support of our friends in Ukraine".

The support also includes £500,000 being made available to support refugees fleeing the conflict.

Officials in the Island are in discussions with the Disasters Emergency Committee, who are expected to launch an appeal in the coming days.

Alternatively, the funding may also be made available to UN agencies working in the region.

The Isle of Man parliament was lit up in the Ukrainian colours to show support with those in the conflict. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Isle of Man is following the UK's approach by relaxing visa rules, meaning immediate family members are able to apply for a free family migration visa.

A dedicated email address for those who need urgent support and guidance is available at ukraineguidance@gov.im.

The Island is also mirroring the UK in regards to sanctions, meaning when a person or body is added to the UK sanctions list, they are automatically subject to equivalent measures in the Island.

Work is underway to understand any Isle of Man links to Russian persons and entities, and the impact possible further UK sanctions measures may have.

This includes the Island’s aircraft, shipping and general registries.