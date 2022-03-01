Members of a medical aid charity in Manchester are heading to Poland to help refugees escaping Ukraine.

A team from Manchester-based UK-Med will assess the emergency health needs caused by the Russian invasion, which is now in its sixth day.

Collections are continuing across the North West to send essential items to Poland and other countries on Ukraine's border.

UK-Med’s CEO David Wightwick said Europe is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

A Ukrainian family reunites at the Medyka border crossing in Poland. Credit: PA

"UK-Med expresses its gravest concern for the safety, health and well-being of all those affected by the humanitarian tragedy which is fast unfolding in Ukraine and its bordering countries. UK-Med saves lives in emergencies, we believe everyone should have the healthcare they need when disasters and crises hit.

"When health systems are over-whelmed we get expert health teams to where they’re needed fast. That’s why it’s vital we are sending a team of experts to talk with our partners and assess how we can best support those most in need."

UK-Med’s Health Director Dr Ram Vadi and Humanitarian Operations Director Tom Godfrey will arrive in Warsaw to understand more about the refugee health needs on the Polish border and discuss how to support the emerging health emergency triggered by the conflict.

The UN estimates around half a million people have already fled for bordering Romania, Moldovia, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland with many at the Polish border.

The EU estimates the total number of displaced people heading for Ukraine’s neighbouring countries could reach as many as four million people.