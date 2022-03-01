Play video

Report by ITV News journalist Victoria Grimes.

The Polish community in Manchester has said "we cannot turn our heads", as they rally together to help victims caught up in the conflict in Ukraine.

They are collecting items from people across the North West to donate to those who have nothing after being forced to flee their homes amid a Russian invasion.

At least 400,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the EU so far, according EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, with more waiting to cross the border into Poland.

Volunteers in Manchester say it is those people who need help the most, as food and water supplies drop and temperatures plummet to minus figures.

Barbara Byczkowska, and the other volunteers, are doing what they can to supply as many items as possible to the hundreds of thousands of refugees.

The generosity of the local people, she says, has been overwhelming.

Barbara said: "There's quite a lot of nappies and toys for kids because there is a lot of mothers with kids on the border. We've got medicines, we've got first aid kits.

"Every single minute people come with stuff it's been mind-blowing. It's amazing."

Another volunteer from the Polish community in Manchester, Alicja Popowicz, has a Ukrainian friend who is fighting on the frontline.

She has not heard from him since a worrying phone call two days ago, when he asked her "how to stop the bleeding from his leg" after becoming injured.

She said: "We can't just turn our heads and leave the people who need our help. I think the British are like our mother. The British have a heart of gold."

The Prime Minister arrived in Poland on Tuesday, 1 March, and said more would be done to extend the family scheme to allow around 200,000 Ukrainians to come to the UK.

