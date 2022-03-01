The puppy has been given a second 'Chance'. Credit: RSPCA

A terrified puppy with two deformed legs who was found dumped in a park has undergone a successful operation and has now found his forever home.

The male bulldog-type pup, now called Chance, was found by a dog walker in a bush at the side of a footpath close to the back of Kirkdale Cemetery, in Liverpool.

RSPCA inspector Jo McDonald was sent to investigate and rushed the terrified and emaciated pup to RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital

Chance the puppy was found by a dog walker with deformed legs. Credit: RSPCA

While in their care Chance underwent an operation to correct one of his legs and was then sent to the RSPCA Wirral and Chester branch.

The manager Kay Hawthorn fell in love with a loveable pup aged about three months old.

So instead of putting Chance up for rehoming she has decided to give him a home with herself and her other four dogs.

Kay said: “I just fell in love with him and he gets on so well with my other dogs I decided to give a home and he has settled in so well.

“He was found dumped in a bush and couldn’t move and was absolutely terrified. He was curled up in a ball in the hospital and was reluctant to move, which we often find with dogs who have been dumped because clearly they are just so frightened."

The RSPCA is still trying to find the person responsible for abandoning Chance.