A woman has suffered serious injuries after being knocked down by her own car during a robbery at her home.

The victim, in her 60s, ran outside to shout for help, after unknown man broke into her home at 9pm on Sunday, 27 February 2022, in Bolton.

She was then struck by her own vehicle, a black Volkswagen T Roc, as it was stolen on Church Street, Horwich.

The victim was taken to hospital where she remains with head, abdominal and leg injuries.

Greater Manchester Police say the the car has since been recovered.

Inspector Deborah Hurst, of GMP's Bolton district, said: "This was a horrific experience for the victim - we wish her well, hoping she makes a full recovery.

"Enquiries are ongoing but we are appealing for anyone with information to contact us.

"We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone with dash cam footage which shows the VW T Roc since it was stolen on Sunday evening"

Anyone with information can get in touch with Greater Manchester Police quoting 2959 27/02/22 via 0161 856 5757 or gmp.police.uk.

Information can also be shared anonymously via, the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.