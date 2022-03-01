A campaign has been launched in Greater Manchester which is hoped will reduce the number of older people self-harming.

As well as reaching older people themselves it aims to to support carers, family members and health workers.

It comes as research shows people who self harm are at 67 times greater risk greater risk of suicide than the general older population.

The ‘Don’t Brush It Under the Carpet’ campaign has been funded by the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership.

Polly Kaiser, from Pennine Care, said: “Poor mental wellbeing is not an inevitable part of ageing and this campaign is important in raising societal awareness of this and encouraging older people to seek help.

Things you can do to help improve how you are feeling:

Talk to someone

Tell a friend, family member or someone you trust how you are feeling.

Speak to your GP

Your GP can arrange for you to receive support from the right services. If you need support out of hours call NHS 111.

Text Shout

If you prefer to talk to someone over text message, Shout offer confidential support 24/7. Text: SHOUT to 85258

Join an online community

Join Mind’s online community Side by Side, it’s an online space where you can listen, share and be heard. Visit sidebyside.mind.org.uk

Call the Samaritans on 116 123

Whatever you are going through, a Samaritan will face it with you. They are there 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.