Greater Manchester campaign reaches out to older self-harmers
A campaign has been launched in Greater Manchester which is hoped will reduce the number of older people self-harming.
As well as reaching older people themselves it aims to to support carers, family members and health workers.
It comes as research shows people who self harm are at 67 times greater risk greater risk of suicide than the general older population.
The ‘Don’t Brush It Under the Carpet’ campaign has been funded by the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership.
Polly Kaiser, from Pennine Care, said: “Poor mental wellbeing is not an inevitable part of ageing and this campaign is important in raising societal awareness of this and encouraging older people to seek help.
Things you can do to help improve how you are feeling:
Talk to someone
Tell a friend, family member or someone you trust how you are feeling.
Speak to your GP
Your GP can arrange for you to receive support from the right services. If you need support out of hours call NHS 111.
Text Shout
If you prefer to talk to someone over text message, Shout offer confidential support 24/7. Text: SHOUT to 85258
Join an online community
Join Mind’s online community Side by Side, it’s an online space where you can listen, share and be heard. Visit sidebyside.mind.org.uk
Call the Samaritans on 116 123
Whatever you are going through, a Samaritan will face it with you. They are there 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
I'm worried about my or someone I know's mental health?
CALM
CALM, or the Campaign Against Living Miserably, runs a free and confidential helpline and webchat – open from 5pm to midnight every day, for anyone who needs to talk about life’s problems.
It also supports those bereaved by suicide, through the Support After Suicide Partnership (SASP).
Phone their helpline: 0800 585858 (Daily, 5pm to midnight)
Mind
Mind is a mental health charity which promotes the views and needs of people with mental health issues.
It provides advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem, and campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding.
Phone Infoline on 0300 123 3393
Email info@mind.org.uk
PAPYRUS
For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.
HOPELINEUK is the charity’s confidential helpline service providing practical advice and support to young people with thoughts of suicide and anyone concerned about a young person who may have thoughts of suicide.
HOPELINEUK is staffed by trained professionals, offering a telephone, text and email service.
Samaritans
Samaritans is an organisation offering confidential support for people experiencing feelings of distress or despair.
Phone 116 123 (a free 24 hour helpline)
Email: jo@samaritans.org
YoungMinds
YoungMinds is a resource with information on child and adolescent mental health, but also offers services for parents and professionals.
It is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health, and wants to make sure all young people can get the mental health support they need, when they need it
YoungMinds Textline - Text YM to 85258
Phone Parents' helpline 0808 802 5544 (Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm)