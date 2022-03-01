Teenage girl in 'serious condition' after shooting in Liverpool

Play video

Footage from Liverpool Echo

A teenage girl is said to be in a 'serious condition' after being injured during a shooting in Liverpool.

Police were called to Upper Warwick Street, Toxteth at around 5:10pm on 1 March following reports of gunshots.

The girl was taken to hospital.

A short time later, a man in his 20s turned up at hospital with a gunshot injury to his hand, which is not life threatening.

Enquiries are being carried out to establish if the two are linked.

An investigation is underway and house-to-house, forensic and CCTV enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

A number of roads in the area have been sealed off as enquiries continue.

Forensic investigators at the scene. Credit: PA Images

Chief Inspector Col Rooney said: “The investigation is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place and who was involved.

“While I understand this is a shocking incident for the local community we have a large police presence in the area carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and I would encourage people to come forward and tell us what they know.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Upper Warwick Street around 5.10pm this evening who saw or heard anything suspicious or thinks they have captured anything significant on their mobile phone, dashcam or Ring doorbell to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“There is no room for guns on the streets of Merseyside and we will do everything we can to find the person or people responsible for this incident and bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 anonymously quoting log 647 of 1 March.