A "significant" amount of hazardous waste has been dumped near a public highway on the Wirral.

The waste, which included a dangerous pile of asbestos, was fly-tipped on Riverbank Road in Bromborough, sparking a stark warning from Wirral Council.

The area has been cordoned off while the waste is removed, and the council has asked people to stay away from it.

A spokesperson from Wirral Council said whoever did it had put themselves at risk due to the substance being "so dangerous".

A Council officer investigating the incident said: “Whoever removed this has put themselves and any other workers at risk - maybe also their client.

"This substance is so dangerous that any removal should have been notified to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

“Someone must know where this came from, but did they know the risk it posed? Do the workers that handled it know how dangerous it is?

"Are they being medically reviewed if they do this regularly? Our worry is that they don’t know – work such as this would usually require a properly licensed contractor and we would expect them to know the rules on handling asbestos.”

