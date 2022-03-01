Play video

"We cannot depend on the government of the country I was born in" - Peter Cribley is currently in Ukraine and trying to secure a UK visa for his partner.

A man from Liverpool, who had been living in Kyiv, says the UK government must do more to help Ukrainians get emergency visas for the UK.

Peter Cribley and his partner Kateryna Zabello left the capital just before the Russian invasion, and are now in Ivano-Frankivsk, in the west of the country.

The couple say they have contacted the UK Home Office multiple times to see if Kateryna - a Ukrainian Citizen - will be allowed into Britain, but have failed to hear back.

Mr Cribley says they are now "depending on the kindness of strangers", as they seek refuge in Hungary, because they "cannot depend" on the UK government's help.

At least 400,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the EU so far. Credit: PA images

"I've been trying to get in contact with the UK visas. I called them today and I was never called back", Peter said.

"I contacted them last week but the window lapsed. They were supposed to get back to us, we were supposed to received an email. Nothing.

"We were disconnected earlier today and when I tried to call back I was put on hold. Then after that the calls stopped going through.

"From what I hear they have list our forms or the applications last week just never made it.

"So we'll be going to Hungary and depending on the kindness of strangers because we cannot depend on the government of the country I was born in."

On Monday, Priti Patel said an extra 100,000 Ukrainians will be allowed to "seek sanctuary" in the UK for the next 12 months, but she stopped short of a full visa waiver.

The home secretary said anyone with immediate families in the UK would be allowed to live in the UK, even if they do not qualify under current immigration system, so long as they pass security checks.

Ms Patel confirmed to ITV News' Robert Peston that “further changes” to government policy on Ukrainian refugees will be made “in the next few days”.

At least 400,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the EU so far, according EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson.

Why has Russia invaded Ukraine and can Putin be stopped?