Video by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Amy Welch.

An expat living in the UK says the war in Ukraine has made her "ashamed" to be Russian as paratroopers are reported to have landed in the country's second largest city, Kharkiv.

As the invasion enters its seventh day, Olga Makarenko, who is originally from Russia, and Olga Asma, who is from Ukraine, have come together to talk about the ongoing conflict.

Despite being on either side of the war, they share the same hope for peace in Ukraine.

Olga Makarenko left Russia 20 years ago for a new life in the UK.

As she watches the conflict from more than 1,800 miles away, she says she feels "ashamed" to be Russian.

"Some of the videos I just can't watch on Youtube. At the very beginning I was thinking 'why is he doing this?'. He's not doing any favours to Russians on the planet.

"There's so many Russians all over the world, he's not doing any favours to them."

Ms Makarenko admits some Russians do support President Vladimir Putin's regime, but says she is proud of those who are making a stand against his deadly invasion.

She said: "It makes me feel really proud of those who are placing themselves in danger in Russia because it's not safe to just go out and protest and they still do it.

"They still speak on open platforms, they speak up about it."

But for Olga Asma, who was born in Ukraine but left 18 years ago to live in Manchester, she says it is not enough.

Anti war protester being detained, in Moscow, Russia. Credit: PA images

"People just have to unite - everywhere", she pleads. "They have to strike, they have to protest, they have to get out everywhere."

Her mother, who was born in Russia but married a Ukrainian man, has lived the majority of her life in the capital, Kyiv.

But as tensions between Russia and Ukraine increased, Olga decided the safest option for her mother was to fly her to the UK.

Olga and her mother watch from Manchester as Russian troops descend on Ukraine. Credit: ITV News

"I never could've imagined that Russia would invade us", Olga Asma said. "It's unimaginable.

"On the 13 February, I told her 'I don't know what's going on, get out'.

"She is worried so much because she's thinking about her neighbours and people she knows, but she is also thinking 'when can I go back?"

Five people were killed when a television tower in Kyiv was hit by a Russian missile on Tuesday, 1 March, Ukraine’s parliament said, and authorities have said Kharkiv National University was hit on Wednesday.

Ms Asma says despite the shelling, most Ukrainian people are defiant and want to stay and fight for their country - and for their freedom.

She said: "The majority of people they don't want to go anywhere. They just want this to stop and to live in their apartments and houses."

It comes as more talks between Russia and Ukraine are planned for Wednesday, 2 March, following an initial round on Monday.

Meanwhile a 40-mile long convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles continues to advance slowly on Kyiv, the capital city of nearly three million people.

