A Ukrainian journalist who said her name was on a Russian 'kill list' has been granted a UK visa to live with her partner from Manchester.

Maria Romanenko and her boyfriend Jez Myers were forced to flee Kyiv as Russian forces began a full-scale invasion of the country.

They took refuge at a friend's house in Warsaw, Poland, after making the "terrifying" 23-hour journey across the border from war-torn Ukraine.

Maria will now be allowed into the UK to live with partner Jez in Manchester, after being granted a visa.

The couple say they are delighted to be flying to England today.

Both Maria and Jez thanked Denton and Reddish MP Andrew Gwynne for his support.

Maria said they chose to leave her beloved homeland because of her profession as a journalist - and the Russian government's so-called 'kill list'.

The United States revealed that it had "credible information" that Russian forces are creating lists of Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps in the event of occupation.

Speaking to Granada Reports earlier this week, Jez said he would not return to his home city unless Maria is allowed to come with him.

Maria and Jez on a train from Krakow to Warsaw where they await news on a UK visa. Credit: Jez Myers

At first it was announced that Ukrainians who live or are settled in the UK would be able to bring over their immediate relatives.

Jez has described the UK's initial reaction to granting Ukrainian people visas as "weak" and has called on the government to "do a lot more" to help those fleeing the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that immediate family members will be able to join Ukrainians settled in the UK following a relaxation of visa requirements, while Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has hinted further measures could be announced soon.