A Manchester man is taking on two mammoth fundraising challenges to help improve the mental wellbeing of children across the city.

Jamie Carr, who's the lead coach for Manchester City's under 14s, will firstly take on a 250km ultramarathon in the Sahara Desert in April.

He will then complete a solo Atlantic row from the Canary Islands to Antigua later this year, which could take around 100 days, despite the fact that he has never rowed before.

It is all in aid of the club's charity City in the Community, which is putting on sessions to help teach children how to have 'healthier mindsets'.

It is estimated that one in six children have a mental health condition.

Even before the pandemic the Children's Commissioner said children's mental health services were not meeting the level of need, but coronavirus has worsened the situation.

Louise Thewlis, the Deputy Headteacher at Ravensbury Community School, who are taking part said: "Since Covid-19 we have seen that there's lots of children struggling, so when city got in touch to say they could offer these sessions, we snapped their hands off because we know that our children need support."

Despite many restrictions having now come to an end, Lisa McKay from City in the Community says the issues the pandemic has brought up are not going away, so the money raised from Jamie's challenges is vital.

She said: "For every penny raised, that's us being able to help more young people across Manchester.

"I think this is going to be for many years to come after Covid-19, so the more we can raise the longer we can sustain the mental health and wellbeing programme."

You can donate to Jamie's fundraising effort here.