It is an "absolute miracle" that a teenage girl has survived after she was shot while waiting for a bus in Toxteth, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Upper Warwick Street at around 5:10pm on Tuesday, 1 March following reports of gunshots.

A 15-year-old girl was taken to hospital in a "serious condition" where she is being treated, and is now described as "stable".

During a press conference on Wednesday, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Karmeen said the shooting "was a result of a number of individuals" on up to four electric bikes.

Press conference held after teenage girl shot in Toxteth. Credit: ITV News

He said: "At this moment in time, we believe that shots were fired from one or more people on those bikes. All of the people on the bikes were wearing dark clothing."There were wearing face masks, or some form of face covering. The bikes made off towards the North Hill Street and Princess Road area of the city, which is very close to where the attack took place."

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Karmeen described the teenager's injuries as "devastating" and credited the girl's "miracle" survival to the NHS.

Specially trained Family Liaison Officers. working and supporting the 15-year-old's family at this time.

A 21-year-old man, from Toxteth, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

Another man, 60, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Crime scene investigation at the scene of a shooting in Toxteth. Credit: PA images

A short time later, after the initial report came in, police say they received further reports of another shooting where a man, 21, attended hospital with a gunshot wound.

Detective Chief Superintendent Karmeen said they are "keeping an open mind that these two incidents could be connected."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Merseyside Police.

He continued: "Your information is vital and critical to the success of this investigation. Please do not think any arrest means you don't need to give that information to us.

"Your support is critical. We've had a great response from the public in this early stages of the investigation."I would urge anyone that has any information at all to come forward and make contact with us as soon as possible."